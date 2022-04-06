Delhi Police busts child trafficking gang; 6 held; 5-day old baby rescued

New Delhi: The Prem Nagar Police busted a gang involved in child trafficking on Wednesday and arrested six accused, including the father in the kidnapping of an infant in New Delhi. Police recovered the five-day-old baby from Faridabad and handed it over to the family. About five lakh rupees were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Ikrat alias Guddi (30), Renu (28), Moni Begum (30), Rekha (46), Yogesh (36) and Mohammed Saddam (50) who is the father of the missing infant. According to the police, on April 1, Prem Nagar police station received a missing complaint of a five-day-old baby. Police reached the spot and recorded the mother’s statement wherein she stated that she was sleeping with her five days old baby in the afternoon and when she woke up later, the baby was found missing.

Also read: Thief tries to enter temple through window to steal gold; Get stuck, caught in Andhra | Watch

The police registered the case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated the investigation. The police revealed that the accused forged the documents for legal adoption and introduced themselves as the parents of the baby. They lured a childless couple to the adoption of the infant for five lakh rupees.

During the investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the cameras in the vicinity and spotted a lady carrying the missing baby, whereas another lady Ikrat alias Guddi, who called the police station to file the missing complaint, was seen following her. In the footage, the two were seen together and it came to light that Ikrat is the niece of the baby’s mother and had been living with the family. On interrogation, Ikrat identified the lady carrying the baby as Renu who runs a grocery shop in Kanjhawla. She also revealed the involvement of the infant’s father in the case who wanted to sell the baby following serious financial issues.

Also read: Woman from Nashik risks life to get water from almost dry well; Video goes viral

The accused admitted that she had administered sedatives to the mother of a child in order to steal the baby from her custody. She, along with co-accused Renu, Gudia, and Moni went to Noida Extension in an IVF clinic and handed over the boy to Yogesh, Sonam and Rekha who work as consultants in the IVF Clinic and have access to all the data regarding childless couples. They lured a childless family for adoption through legal procedures.

Renu, Ikrat, Gudiya and Moni were offered Rs 50,000 each whereas, 1 Lakh rupees were handed over to the father of the infant. Further, in the case of accused Yogesh, the police recovered the kidnapped baby from Faridabad, Haryana. The baby was taken into police possession and further handed over to his mother after producing him before the Child Welfare Committee in the Rohini area of New Delhi.