First after divorce! Samantha drops Naga Chaitanya’s pic on Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s seperation came as a shock to everyone. The actress recently deleted all his images and unfollowed him on Instagram. On the other hand, Samantha shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya for the first time since they split up. On Tuesday, the actress stunned fans by sharing a poster of her ex-husband on her Instagram Stories.

Samantha uploaded Majili’s poster to commemorate the film’s three-year anniversary. Samantha and Chaitanya appeared in the romantic sports drama, which was released on April 5, 2019. It was their fourth collaboration. Majili, directed by Shiva Nirvana, starring Chaitanya in the role of Poorna and Samantha in the role of Sravani. Under the label Shine Screens, Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi financed the film.

In the poster, a furious Chaitanya is seen standing while photos of Samantha and Chaitanya’s romantic scenes are featured in the backdrop. Sharing it, the actress wrote, ‘3 Years Of Majili’.

Meanwhile, the celebrity couple announced their split in October last year. On the job front, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Samantha, on the other hand, will appear in Gunasekhar’s mythological film Shaakuntalam. The actress is also looking forward to the release of her next film, ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal’ which is set to hit theatres on April 28, 2022.