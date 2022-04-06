Gulf country bans importing fish from this country

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources in Oman has banned the import of live fish, their derivatives and offal from Sibiu, Republic of Romania. The decision was taken in accordance with the a recommendation from the World Organization for Animal Health.

Also Read: An emirate in UAE to ban single-use plastics from June

The ministry informed that the ban on import will remain in effect until revised and a decision is issued in this regard. Products which are treated and processed in accordance with the Aquatic Animal Health Law issued by the World Organization for Animal Health is exempted from the ban.