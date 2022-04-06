Indian Railways cancels 152 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 152 trains, changed origin station of 13 and short terminated 10 trains on Wednesday. The trains were cancelled due to maintenance and operational reasons. The affected trains operate between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. It have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

List of cancelled trains:

Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.