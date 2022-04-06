Jaishankar says India has chosen side of peace, disturbed by Bucha killings

During a debate on the Ukraine issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India ‘strongly condemns’ the killings in Ukraine’s Bucha city.

‘We strongly condemn the killings that have taken place in Bucha and we support the call for an independent investigation,’ he said. He insisted on an immediate halt to hostilities, stating that India encourages Ukraine-Russia talks. ‘This was precisely the message conveyed to Lavrov. If India can be of assistance, we will be glad to consider it.’

According to the MEA, it is in India’s best interests to ensure that ordinary citizens are not subjected to additional and unavoidable problems. ‘We are deciding what’s in our best interest. In a complex situation, every nation adopts policies that safeguard the well-being of its population. We need to ensure that the common person in India is not subject to additional and unavoidable problems,’ he added.

According to Jaishankar, several countries have engaged with India, stating that they share similar viewpoints and are glad to work together.