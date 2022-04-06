Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs recalled by company after salmonella outbreak

The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) has urged customers not to eat some Kinder products having best before dates between July 11, 2022, and October 7, 2022, after a probable relation to salmonella outbreaks.

Investigations coordinated by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland have discovered a link between salmonella poisoning cases recorded across the UK and a Ferrero product.

Following the warning on April 2, Ferrero took the cautious measure of removing and recalling the product with immediate effect. The impacted chocolate was made in Belgium, according to Ferrero and the recall might be expanded to other nations.

The Kinder Surprise eggs, a famous children’s delicacy featuring little collectable toys within a chocolate shell, are being recalled by the Italian confectionery business.

At least 63 cases of sickness connected to the items have been detected, the majority of which are youngsters under the age of five, as per the UK Health Security Agency.

‘We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall’, Tina Potter, the FSA’s Head of Incidents, said.

Salmonella, commonly known as salmonellosis, causes diarrhoea, stomach pains, nausea, vomiting and fever, which usually go away within a few days. However, in the extremely young and those with compromised immune systems, symptoms might be more severe and need hospitalisation.

Salmonella may be passed from person to person, so if you have symptoms, you should follow proper hygiene habits including washing your hands thoroughly after using the washroom and avoiding handling food for others.