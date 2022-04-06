DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Korea Open 500 Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter second round

Apr 6, 2022, 12:14 pm IST

Seoul: In badminton, India’s ace players, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the second round of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, defeated  Lauren Lam of USA by ‘ 21-15, 21-14’ in the opening round of women’s singles. The third seeded Sindhu, who had claimed the Swiss Open title recently, will next face  Japan’s Aya Ohori

Also Read: Union Minister Piyush Goyal visits MCG; Pays tribute to ‘King of Spin’ Shane Warne

Kidambi  Srikanth defeated  Daren Liew of Malaysia by ‘22-20, 21-11’.  World championships silver medallist Srikanth, will face  Israel’s Misha Zilberman.

India’s MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also entered the second round of men’s doubles after getting a walkover from Korea’s Ba Da Kim and Hee Young Park. The Indian duo will face second seeded Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan next.

On Tuesday, world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod had entered the second round.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 6, 2022, 12:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button