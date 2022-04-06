MG Motor hikes price of its SUVs

Mumbai: MG Motor India increased the price of its Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) in the Indian market. The Chinese company has halted the bookings for Astor’s Style and Super variants. It also hiked the prices of its Hector twins and Gloster flagship SUV.

MG Gloster will now cost cost Rs 31.50 lakh to Rs 40.50 lakh (ex-showroom), up by Rs 50,000. Price of Hector Plus is hiked by Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. It will now cost Rs Rs 16.15 lakh to Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Hector 5-seater mid-size SUV models have seen a price increase of Rs 20,000.

MG Motor (Morris Garages) is a British automobile manufacturer. It is owned by Chinese automaker, SAIC Motor Company (Shanghai-based Chinese state-owned company). MG launched in India in July 2019.