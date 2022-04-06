Price of compressed natural gas hiked again

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Wednesday hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities. The new rates come into effect from 6 am today. The natural gas supplier increased CNG rates by Rs 2.50 per kg.

CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 66.61 from Rs 64.11 per kg earlier. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will cost Rs 69.18 per kg, while in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the CNG price is Rs 73.86 per kg.

This is the third rate revision in April and the eighth increase since last month. In all, rates have gone up by about Rs 9 per kg.

The public sector oil marketing companies hiked the price of fuels on Wednesday for the fourteenth time in 16 days. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre each. Petrol will now cost Rs 105.per litre and diesel will be Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi.