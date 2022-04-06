Sharad Pawar organises dinner for Maharashtra MLAs

At a time when political opponents in Maharashtra are at odds, leaders from all parties, including the BJP, spent Tuesday evening over dinner at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Pawars, Janpath residence was visited by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, parliamentarians, and legislators from Maharashtra.

The dinner meeting took place on the same day that the Enforcement Directorate placed a lien on the properties of Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and top Shiv Sena leader, in connection with an investigation into a chawl redevelopment scam.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is hosting a two-day orientation programme for Maharashtra legislators in the national capital. MLAs from Maharashtra had met previously Raut at his residence for tea.