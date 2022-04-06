Shashi Tharoor posts photo of BJP’s constitution on foundation day

On the 42nd anniversary of the BJP’s founding, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posted a screenshot of the first page of the party’s constitution, asking whether the constitution is one of the party’s ‘jumlas,’ noting that the party does not appear to follow any of the ideals enshrined there. ‘Or was even this document one of your fabled jumlas?’ Tharoor asked.

‘Happy birthday BJP! You turn 42 today. Isn’t it time to start living up to your own Constitution? There seems to be nothing on its first page that you actually believe in or practice…. Or was even this document one of your fabled jumlas?’ he said in a tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to transforming India into a powerful and successful nation that is modern, progressive, and enlightened, according to the party’s declared goal in a picture posted by Tharoor.