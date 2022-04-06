Thailand Open Boxing: India’s Sumit enter semi-finals

Bangkok: In boxing, India’s Sumit entered the semi-finals of Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament 2022. He defeated Timur Nurseitov of Kazakhstan in the men’s 75kg category by ‘5-0’.

Sumit is the fourth Indian boxer to enter the semifinals at the ongoing tournament. Earlier, India’s Monika (48kg), Ashish Kumar (81kg) and Manisha (57kg) entered the Last-4 stage.

Another Indian boxer, Gaurav (91kg) lost to Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan by ‘1-4’. Aibek Oralbay is the 2018 Youth Olympics champion.

130 boxers, including 74 men and 56 women, from Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa are participating in the event. In the last edition of the Thailand Open, held in 2019, the India won with eight medals-one gold, four silver and three bronze.