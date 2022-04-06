‘Trailer looks meaner, leaner & stronger’: Shah Rukh Khan on actor Vijay’s film ‘Beast’

The trailer of Tamil star Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Beast’ was released on Monday. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan revealed the Hindi version of the trailer and said that he is a tremendous admirer of the actor and now superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised Vijay and the trailer of Beast.

Taking to Twitter, SRK shared the link of the video and wrote, ‘Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!’

Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!https://t.co/dV0LUkh4fI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2022

In the film, Vijay will play the role of Veera Raghavan, a RAW agent with a violent past. The narrative of Beast appears to revolve around a mall heist. Beast may have been influenced by the cult series Money Heist, based on the storyline and the fact that some of the characters are wearing masks. Some of the action sequences are reminiscent of the star’s role as a brave army commander in Thuppakki. Beast will be released in theatres on April 13.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his next film with filmmaker Atlee, which also stars Nayanthara. Aside from that, the actor is now filming Pathaan, his most awaited feature. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play prominent roles in the film.