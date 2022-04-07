Actor Vijay meets Tamil Nadu CM Stalin at the wedding of Aishwarya Kalpathi

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay attended the wedding celebration of producer Kalpathi S Aghoram’s daughter, Aishwarya Kalpathi on April 6 in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, where he met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

While Vijay’s fans await the release of his forthcoming film ‘Beast’ with bated breath, photographs of Vijay and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister meeting one other and shaking hands have gone viral on the internet. Stalin’s son, actor-producer and MLA Udhyayanidhi Stalin was also present at the gathering.

On the other hand, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ is due to hit theatres on April 13. Nelson Dilipkumar wrote and directed the film. The trailer for Beast billed as an action thriller, was unveiled on April 4. Pooja Hegde will play the role of heroine, with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley playing supporting parts.

Also Read: ‘Didn’t expect the United States to praise us’, Rajamouli on ‘RRR’ receiving recognition from western media

Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagraj’s ‘Master’ which was released on January 13, 2021. The film was a box office success, grossing over Rs 230 crores against a budget of Rs 135 crores.