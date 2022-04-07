Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get their baby boy home; pose for paps outside hospital

Bharti Singh and her spouse Haarsh Limbachiyaa had their first child, a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple shared the happy news on social media. On Thursday, Bharti and Haarsh were seen outside Breach Candy hospital cradling their child while getting papped. They even posed for a shot and graciously received all the greetings from the photographers.

On December 3, 2017, Bharti Singh got married to her longtime boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Goa. In December last year, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child.

On the work front, ‘Hum Tum Aur Quarantine’ and ‘India’s Best Dancer’ among others, have been hosted by Haarsh and Bharti. They have also appeared in reality shows like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’ ‘Nach Baliye 8’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’.

The couple is currently hosting programmes such as ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ and ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra.