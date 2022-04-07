CNG price hiked again

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the second day in a row. Price was hiked by Rs 2.50 per kilogram. Rates had gone up by Rs 2.50 per kg on Wednesday as well. The total price hike since March has reached at Rs 12.5 per kg.

The price of Piped Cooking Gas (PNG) remained unchanged. PNG cost Rs 41.61 per standard cubic meter.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower for third day in a row

CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs Rs 69.11 per kg. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in the national capital and adjoining cities. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.