Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal surged marginally in the forex market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,400, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4800, up by Rs 20.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.03% or Rs 15 down at Rs 51,611 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.04% or Rs 25 at Rs 66,330 per kg.

Also Read: Private sector bank reduces fixed deposit interest rates

In the international market, spot gold was down by 0.2% at $ 1,922.08 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $ 1,926.10. Among other precious metals, silver edged 0.2% lower to $ 24.38 per ounce, platinum shed 0.1% to $ 952.32 and palladium was up 0.5% at $ 2,208.87.