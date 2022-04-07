‘Didn’t expect the United States to praise us’, Rajamouli on ‘RRR’ receiving recognition from western media

SS Rajmouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has made box office history with its tremendous global box office success. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn play pivotal parts in the film. On April 6, the ace filmmaker replied to ‘RRR’ receiving plaudits from the western media by saying that he did not anticipate the film to be praised in the United States.

He said, ‘If we speak of Baahubali 2 and RRR both have been liked by the audience. But the difference is that the western media are writing about RRR. New York times too has written about our film. The western audience, particularly in the US, is liking the film. This is the kind of thing I take to my heart. For Baahubali 2, I didn’t expect appreciation from Japan and for RRR, I didn’t expect appreciation from the US’.

Also Read: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get their baby boy home; pose for paps outside hospital

He went on to say that while box office statistics are essential, the audience’s enjoyment is much more important. ‘I always said that what we can do is give our 100 percent to the project and make the best we can. The numbers are not in our hands, it depends on the audience. That depends on many factors, and the only thing we can gauge is the love and appreciation of the audience’, he added.

SS Rajamouli also shared his thoughts on the delay in the film’s release, stating that the film has been postponed several times due to the pandemic. ‘So that was an anxious moment for all of us, and once theatres opened, RRR got the audience back’, he said.