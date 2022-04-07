India launch date of Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga Facelift announced, pre-bookings open

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki will launch its updated 2022 Ertiga Facelift in the Indian markets on April 15. The pre-bookings for the Multi-Purpose Vehicle have also commenced across India, for a token of Rs 11,000.

As per reports, the next-gen Ertiga will be powered by a new-gen K-Series 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Emirates Airline to resume services to four destinations

The new MPV features a 7-inch display with SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System, featuring Suzuki Connect, Maruti’s connected car technology. The MPV is also expected to be equipped with new seat upholstery, wireless phone charging, new automatic AC and redesigned air con vents.