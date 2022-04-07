Indian Railways announces summer special trains connecting these cities

Mumbai: The Western Railway Zone announced that it will operate a Summer Special train with special fare connecting Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Jaipur. The decision was taken to cater heavy passenger rush.

The booking of train no. 09724 will open today at PRS counters and IRCTC website. Railways urged passengers to please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition of trains.

TRAIN NO. 09724/09723 BANDRA TERMINUS – JAIPUR SUMMER SPECIAL (24 TRIPS):

09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Special will leave Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 09.30 hours and will reach Jaipur at 06.55 hours, the next day. This train will run from April 14 April till June 30.

09723 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Jaipur every Wednesday at 08.10 hours and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 04.55 hours, the next day. This train will run from April 13 till June 29.

These trains will stop at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, Chittaurgarh Jn, Bhilwara, Mandal, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer and Kishangarh stations in both directions. The train has First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.