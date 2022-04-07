Indian Railways cancels 148 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 148 trains scheduled to operate today. The national transporter also changed the sourced station of 15 and short terminated 12 trains. The changed were announced due to operational reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. It have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

List of cancelled trains:

Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.