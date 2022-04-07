Korea Open 500 Badminton: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Seoul: In badminton, ace Indian player, PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles quarterfinals at the Korea Open 500 badminton. The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of Japan by ‘21-15, 21-10’.

Meanwhile, India’s Lakshya Sen lost to Indonesian World No. 24 player Shesar Hiren Rhustavito by ‘22-20, 21-9’ in the second round of men’s singles. In women’s singles, India’s Malvika Bansod lost to Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the second round by ‘21-8, 21-14’.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Daren Liew of Malaysia by ‘22-20, 21-11’ in the opening round. World championships silver medalist Srikanth, will face Israel’s Misha Zilberman.