Mother of actor Indrans passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Gomathy, mother of Malayalam actor Indrans, passed away at around 5 am on Thursday morning. She was 90 and was suffering from age-related ailments. Funeral services will be held at Shanthi Kavadam at 1 p.m.

She had lost her memory two days back and was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital as her condition worsened. Indrans is the third of their nine children, and their father Kochuvelu had deceased earlier.