New study says brain inflammation caused by air pollution reduces sperm count

A new research study conducted by scientists at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) found out that the brain inflammation caused by the air pollution will reduce sperm count. The study was conducted among mice. The study was published in the science journal Environmental Health Perspectives in September.

‘Our findings showed that the damage due to air pollution – at least to the sperm count – could be remedied by removing a single inflammation marker in the brains of mice, suggesting that we may be able to develop therapies that could prevent or reverse the damaging effects of air pollution on fertility,’ study author Zhekang Ying explained.

Researchers found that one specific kind of neuron typically associated with the sleep cycle and obesity was responsible for the reduced sperm count due to air pollution. The researchers claimed that the study found that damage due to air pollution—at least to the sperm count—could be remedied by removing this single inflammation marker in the brain. It suggests that , we may be able to develop therapies that could prevent or reverse the damaging effects of air pollution on fertility.

This is a good as more than 92%of the world population lives in areas where the level of fine particles in the air smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter exceed the minimum safety standards set by the World Health Organization.