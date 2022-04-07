Ramadan 2022: Gulf country announces flexible working hours

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has decided to implement the flexible working hours in all government offices during the holy month of Ramadan. The employees will have the right to choose between starting work at 8 or 9 o’clock.

The ministry said that employees will be allowed to work in a double-shift system, equivalent to 5 working hours per day, provided that attendance in the first period is from 8 am till 1 pm and the second period from 9 am until 2 pm during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier several government departments in Oman have announced the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has announced that all veterinary clinics in the country will remain open from 7:30 am until 12:30 pm during the holy month of Ramadan. The Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced that the various formations of the Royal Oman Police will operate from 8:30 am until 1:30 pm from Sunday to Thursday. All other government offices and legal entities will work from 9 am to 2 pm.