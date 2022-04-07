DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Ramadan 2022: Gulf country announces flexible working hours

Apr 7, 2022, 03:42 pm IST

Muscat: The  Ministry of Labour in Oman  has decided to implement the flexible working hours in all government offices during the holy month of Ramadan. The employees will have the right  to choose between starting work at 8 or 9 o’clock.

The ministry said that employees will be allowed to work in a double-shift system, equivalent to 5 working hours per day, provided that attendance in the first period is from 8 am till 1 pm  and the second period from 9 am until 2 pm during the holy month of Ramadan.

Also Read; Agricultural exports from India touch all-time high in 2021-22 

Earlier several government departments in Oman have announced the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has announced that  all veterinary clinics in the country will remain open from 7:30 am until 12:30 pm during the holy month of Ramadan. The Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced that the various formations of the Royal Oman Police will operate  from 8:30 am until 1:30 pm from Sunday to Thursday. All other government offices and legal entities will work from 9 am to 2 pm.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 7, 2022, 03:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button