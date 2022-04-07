Saudi Arabia foil major drug smuggling

Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia foiled a major drug smuggling bid. The Saudi Arabia Border Guards arrested 50 people, including 27 Saudi citizens and seized a total of 279,010 amphetamine pills, 330 kilograms of hashish and almost 40 tons of the stimulant drug khat.

The combined sea and land operation was carried out in Jazan, Najran, Asir, Makkah and Tabuk. The arrested include 10 Ethiopians, 6 Bangladeshis, 4Yemenis, 2 Somalis and 1 Indian. 6 Yemenis were also arrested for border violations after a Border Guards patrol in Saqam, Najran, foiled an attempt to smuggle 138 kilograms of hashish.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline on 1910, international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected] Financial rewards are available for valid tip-offs.