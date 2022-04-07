Shruti Haasan drops childhood pic, says ‘The child in us always has more wisdom’

Actress Shruti Haasan recently took to her social media to share a flashback of herself and penned a long touching note in which she reflected on her early roots and how they have shaped her now.

The star, who has a sizable Instagram following, can be seen in the picture dressed in a white school uniform with white-coloured canvas shoes, socks and ponytails with hair clips. Sharing the picture, she added, ‘#throwback how does one never forget the child and also leave the past behind? Our most defining moments the ones that shape us forever happen in childhood and carry us through and sometimes those memories we can’t let go off ?’

The actress, who will next be seen in Salaar, expressed her gratitude to the kid within her. She added, ‘The child in us always has more heart and wisdom than we pretend to have as grown-ups … I’m going back to my roots to Thank the child inside of me and to set her free … she always knew best it seems #randomlyphilosphicalwedensday #wokeupthinking’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers flocked down to the comment section and added, ‘Shrutz is the cutest such a lovely note with beautiful words and we all have a child inside us, that child who at some point of time, was free from all the sadness and worries and all the dramas’, while many other called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped hearts to the comment section.