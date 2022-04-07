Suzuki launches adventure sports bike ‘V-Strom SX’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) launched a new adventure sports bike in the Indian market. The new bike named ‘V-Strom SX’ is priced at Rs 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in 3 different colours – Champion Yellow, Pearl Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black.

The bike is powered by 249cc, 4 strokes, 1-cylinder, oil cooler SOHC engine. It produces 26 bhp with 22 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and also features Suzuki Oil-Cooling System (SOCS). SOCS warms the engine up quickly and keeps it at the optimum temperature. The motorcycle is equipped with the Advanced Digital Cluster and Suzuki Ride Connect Application. The Suzuki Ride Connect Application has smartphone connectivity and offers provisions such as turn-by-turn navigation, SMS alert, incoming call alert, and WhatsApp alert.

Also Read: India launch date of Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga Facelift announced, pre-bookings open

The bike features split step-up seat, grab rail with luggage rack, and 10-spoke alloy wheels.