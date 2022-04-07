Thailand Open Boxing: 4 Indian boxers enter finals

Bangkok: In boxing, 4 Indian boxers entered the finals of the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Phuket. India’s boxers Ashish Kumar, Monika, Govind Sahani and Varinder Singh entered the finals.

Ashish Kumar defeated Maikhel Roberrd Muskita of Indonesia in the men’s 81kg semi-final by ‘ 5-0’. In the women’s 48kg category, Monika defeated Tran Thi Diem Kieu of Vietnam. In men’s 48kg category Govind defeated Vietnam’s Nguyen Linh Phung. In the men’s 60kg semi-finals, Varinder Singh was given a walkover against Palestine’s Abdel Rahman Abunab.

Also Read: Korea Open 500 Badminton: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

130 boxers, including 74 men and 56 women, from Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa are participating in the event. In the last edition of the Thailand Open, held in 2019, the India won with eight medals-one gold, four silver and three bronze.