UAE based airline launches services to new destinations

Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced new commercial passenger flights to Budapest, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Vienna, Katowice, Catania and Bari. The low-budget air carrier also announced that fares will start from 289 UAE dirhams for these services.

Flights to Bucharest is on Monday and Sunday. Flights to Vienna in Austria will be on Monday and Wednesday. Flights to Bari will be on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Wizz Air will fly to Budapest on both Wednesdays and Fridays with an additional frequency on Friday commencing April 22. Flights to Katowice will be on Mondays and Fridays. Flights to Cluj-Napoca are starting April 7, on Thursday, and starting from April 30, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will fly to Catania on Wednesday.