Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to India

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced a new service to Jaipur. The service will begin from May 5, 2022.

The new service is the airline’s 18th route since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020. Customers can book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.