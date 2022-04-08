Asus launches ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition laptop in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Taiwan based computer and phone hardware and electronics company, Asus launched ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Edition laptop in India. The new laptop is priced at Rs 1,79,990. It will be available for purchase starting today online on Amazon, Flipkart, Asus E-shop and Tata Cliq. Customers can also purchase the laptop from offline channels including Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance, and VijaySales.

The new laptop is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i9 (12900H) processor which is paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It comes with support for up to 48GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz RAM. It also has 4TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics card.

It features a 16-inch quad-HD (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 500 nits of brightness. The display offers support for Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 94%t screen-to-body ratio.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E as well as Bluetooth v5.2. The laptop comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C Power Delivery 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and RJ45 LAN port. The laptop is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.