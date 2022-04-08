Back to glory: Central agency permits fireworks for Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur: The central government agency Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted permission to conduct the fireworks for Thrissur Pooram on Friday, signalling it grand comeback with full majesty. This year, Thrissur Pooram, the world-famous temple festival will be celebrated on May 10, and the grand fireworks will be held in the wee hours of May 11. The sample fireworks will be conducted on May 8.

Like, Pooram rituals including ‘Kudamattam’, ‘Thekkottirakkam’ and ‘Elanjitharamelam’, a huge number of people love to watch the magnificent fireworks. According to reports, there are no restrictions to use ‘kuzhiminnal’, ‘malapadakkam’ and ‘amittu’ in the fireworks. Last year, people were not allowed to enter Thekkinkadu maidan due to the COVID restrictions. Hence, the devaswom committees have informed that they will celebrate this year’s Pooram with all its extravaganza.

The Pooram committee obtained permission for the fireworks early this year. Usually, PESO grants permission for the fireworks a day before the Pooram, but this time, the agency gave nod soon after the district authority did the same.