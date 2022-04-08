CM Jagan Mohan Reddy dissolves the state cabinet, all 24 ministers resign ahead of reshuffle

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy disbanded the state cabinet on Thursday, paving the way for a significant reshuffle. The resignations of all 24 cabinet members have been submitted.

This comes after the meeting of the CM with the governor, Biswabhusan Harichandran at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. On April 8, Reddy will present a list of new ministers to the governor. On April 11, the new council of ministers will be sworn in.

The time when Jagan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister of the state on May 30 2019, he declared that after two and a half years, he would reshuffle his cabinet and bring in a new team. The cabinet makeover was supposed to happen in December 2021, however, it was pushed back owing to Covid.

On June 8, 2019, the current Cabinet was sworn in after the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) won 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.