CM Stalin proposes to send essential commodities to Sri Lanka

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday to assist Sri Lankan Tamils who are suffering as a result of the current economic crisis.

In a phone discussion, Stalin stated that Sri Lanka is in one of the worst economic circumstances in the world and the state administration is ready to transfer rice, dal and other needed medications to Sri Lanka from Tuticorin if the necessary permits were obtained.

Also Read: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy dissolves the state cabinet, all 24 ministers resign ahead of reshuffle

Stalin asked the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka for assistance in supplying critical supplies to the Sri Lankan Tamils. The CM also requested Jaishankar to intervene and assist in resolving the problems that Indian fishermen are facing at sea. The Sri Lankan army apprehended many Tamil Nadu fishermen for allegedly breaching the maritime border.

Stalin further asked the ministry for assistance in securing the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen’s boats from Sri Lankan captivity.