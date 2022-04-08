‘Dragon-like’ sea creature captured by fisherman in Norway

A fisherman fishing in the Norwegian Sea captured a strange ‘dragon-like’ fish, adding to his unusual collection of sea monsters.

Roman Fedortsov spotted the strange-looking critter while fishing off the shore of Troms, Norway. Fedortsov frequently tweets images of odd fish he discovers while diving, but this one stuck out. People online have compared a snapshot of the fish which is a light pink colour and has huge eyes, wings on the body with a long tail to a ‘baby dragon’.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Fedortsov wrote: ‘Just a quote – ‘It’s one thing to chase something nameless, but quite another thing to find it’ – G.F. Lovecraft’. The fish was later identified as a chimaera, a cartilaginous fish commonly known as ‘ghost shark’, eliciting hundreds of startled reactions from spectators.

‘It looks a little like a newly hatched dragon to me. Lol’, one user wrote, while another added, ‘Looks mythological’. ‘It is better to look at such creatures from afar. Indeed, the depths of the sea are unknown’, a third user commented.