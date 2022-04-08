Fire breaks out in Qusais Industrial area in Dubai

Dubai: The Civil Defence team in Dubai extinguished a massive fire that broke out in the Qusais Industrial area in Dubai on Friday. The fire broke out in a warehouse near a road parallel to Damascus Street in Al Qusais industrial. Thick black smoke plumes billowing from the fire site were reported by residents.

No causalities or injuries were reported. Civil Defence said that the severity of the damage caused by the fire is not yet clear. The cause of the fire is yet not ascertained. The incident was referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.