Gift of the day! Tamil Nadu couple gets petrol and diesel as wedding gift from friends!

Apr 8, 2022, 10:24 am IST

 

Chengalpattu: Amid the steep hike in fuel price, a group of friends came up with a hilarious gift for a couple on their wedding day. The newly married couple- groom Grace Kumar and bride Keerthana were gifted bottles of petrol and diesel by their friends, recently.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, where a group of youth were seen gifting their newly married couple, a litre of petrol and diesel on their wedding day. This video from Cheyyur village of Chengalpattu district has already attracted many viewers on social media.

 

On the unversed, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by more than nine rupees in the last 15 days in Tamil Nadu. Petrol is sold for Rs 110.85 and diesel for Rs 100.94 per litre.

