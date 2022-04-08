Gift of the day! Tamil Nadu couple gets petrol and diesel as wedding gift from friends!

Chengalpattu: Amid the steep hike in fuel price, a group of friends came up with a hilarious gift for a couple on their wedding day. The newly married couple- groom Grace Kumar and bride Keerthana were gifted bottles of petrol and diesel by their friends, recently.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, where a group of youth were seen gifting their newly married couple, a litre of petrol and diesel on their wedding day. This video from Cheyyur village of Chengalpattu district has already attracted many viewers on social media.

Amidst rising #PetrolDieselPriceHike, friends of the newly married couple, Girish Kumar and Keerthana decided to gift the couple One Litre #petrol and One Litre #diesel as a wedding present at their Wedding reception in Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district #FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/Wr3BErZUwg — Apoorva Jayachandran (@Jay_Apoorva18) April 7, 2022

On the unversed, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by more than nine rupees in the last 15 days in Tamil Nadu. Petrol is sold for Rs 110.85 and diesel for Rs 100.94 per litre.