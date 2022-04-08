India launch date of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini announced: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartwatch company owned by Xiaomi, Amazfit will launch its Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version in India on April 11 at 12 pm. It is the updated version of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini that was launched in December 2020. The smartwach will be available in India in three colour options- Breeze Blue, Flamingo Pink and Meteor Black. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 5,999 but will go on sale at an introductory price of Rs. 4,999 and can be purchased via Amazon.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.55-inch (306×354 pixels) AMOLED display that supports 450 nits of peak brightness. It includes a PPG optical sensor along with Huami BioTracker 2 to provide 24×7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch also provides resting heart rate tracking, heart rate zones and high heart rate alerts.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G India sale begins today: Know the specifications and price

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version also comes with sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress monitoring. It offers over 68 preloaded sports modes, including running, cycling, and swimming. Connectivity options include Bluetooth. It houses a 220mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage on a single charge.