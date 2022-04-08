Know all myths around masturbation

Masturbation is a normal activity. But there are several myth about this normal sexual activity in the society. Masturbation is always linked with people who are desperate. It is a common belief that masturbation is a sign of people who are desperate. This belief is utter nonsense.

According to science, masturbation is important for healthy wellbeing. It reduces stress and improves muscle functioning. Masturbating without your partner even if you are in a relationship, is normal and healthy.

‘It’s important to understand that people have different levels of sexual desire — all are totally healthy and normal, and some involve masturbation. There is no such rule that you can masturbate only when alone. Couples even love to do it together or watch each other doing it’, says sexologist Justine Marie Shuey.

The popular belief that masturbation could lead to insanity, tuberculosis, hairy palms and death is not true. Erectile dysfunction does not result from masturbation. Infact it has several health benefits. Masturbation helps to have better sleep, reduced stress and tension, fewer headaches, improved concentration, increased self-esteem, a more youthful appearance and better fitness.

But it becomes excessive if it serves as an escape from problems in your relationship. If it begins to affect your health, or if it turns into a substitute for real-life experiences then you must avoid it.