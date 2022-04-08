DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Korea Open Super 500 Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter semifinals

Apr 8, 2022, 03:10 pm IST

Seoul:  In badminton, ace Indian shuttle badminton players, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the women’s singles quarterfinals by ‘21-10, 21-16’. This is third seeded Sindhu’s 17th win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan. She will face either Japan’s Saena Kawakami or second seeded Korean An Seyoung next.

World Championships silver medalist Srikanth Son Wan Ho of South Korea in the men’s singles quarterfinals by ‘21-12, 18-21, 21-12’.  Srikanth seeded seeded fifth, will next face the winner of the match between Thailand’s eighth seed, Kunlavut Vitidsarn and third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

 

