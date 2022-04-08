Massive fire breakout in a slum cluster in Gurugram; 10 shanties gutted | Video

Gurugram: A massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Gurugram’s sector 74 on the southern peripheral road (SPR) on Friday.

Haryana | Massive fire breaks out in a slum cluster in Gurugram's Sector 74. Police, fire department personnel present at the spot, no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/aNbtwdJtjK — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

Fire department officials said that at least 10 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out and eight fire tenders were pressed into service. No casualties were reported, officials said.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot where incident was reported. Officials said the exact cause of fire was yet to be ascertained, adding that the fire had spread across an area of over 1.5 acres due to plastic and polythene material, which had been collected at the cluster. As the fire spread, some gas cylinders also exploded.