Mishandled during South Delhi club show: Yo Yo Honey Singh files complaint against 5 men

New Delhi: Musician and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a police complaint against a group of five men after he got manhandled at a South Delhi club on March 27, 2022. The police officials informed that some vital pieces of evidence are to be collected and accordingly, arrest will be made.

According to the FIR filed on a complaint from Singh and his lawyer Ishaan Mukherjee, Singh was performing on the intervening night of March 26-27 when a group of men allegedly forcibly got up on stage. ‘Four-five unknown men started misbehaving and disrupted the show… a person in a checked shirt caught my (Singh’s) hand and started to pull me… the person kept challenging and threatening me. I also observed he was armed…’, the FIR read.

Also read: Gift of the day! Tamil Nadu couple gets petrol and diesel as wedding gift from friends!

The complaint copy further mentioned that the accused started showing beer on the stage and pushed the artists on the stage. One of the accused caught Singh’s hand and started pulling him to the front of the stage, the copy mentioned. The complainant added that all artists, including Singh, left following the incident.

“However, Singh was trying to avoid but the accused kept threatening him regularly. Accordingly, a case under sections 323/341/506/34 of IPC was registered and during the course of an investigation, all five accused persons have been identified’, the police said, adding that further probe into the matter is underway.