Passengers alert; Air India has suspended non-stop flights to this country until further notice!

Tata Group-owned Air India has suspended its nonstop flight from Delhi to Moscow as of April 1, 2022. Previously, the flight was scheduled twice a week. According to an ANI report citing sources, there would be no direct link between India and Russia going forward. According to a Facebook post by the Russian Embassy in India, ‘Greetings, citizens. Please be aware that Air India has ceased selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route. The chances for the resumption of flights remain dubious for the time being.’

According to the Air India headquarters, monies for already booked tickets for the canceled flights would be reimbursed in full to passengers. The cause for the flight’s cancellation is unknown at this time. ‘With the removal of limitations on international aviation traffic by the Government of India, it is now possible to freely use transit routes to Russia through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and other available destinations,’ the statement said.

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar stated in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, explaining India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, ‘In terms of diplomacy, India continues to advocate for an early stop of hostilities and an end to bloodshed. We support discussions between Ukraine and Russia, especially at the level of their presidents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to both of them about this.’