Private sector bank revises interest rates on saving accounts

Mumbai: HDFC Bank has revised the interest rates of savings account. The private sector bank in the country announced that investors will receive a 3% annual interest rate on saving accounts having balances under Rs 50 lakh. Saving accounts having a balance of more than Rs 50 lakh will now receive an interest rate of 3.50%. The new rates are applicable on domestic, NRO and NRE deposit saving accounts. HDFC Bank revises interest rates on saving accounts and fixed deposit accounts once every quarter.

HDFC Bank had earlier revised interest rates on fixed deposits. Besides HDFC Bank, several other banks have also revised their interest rates.