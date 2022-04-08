Sabyasachi releases ‘designer coffee’; Here’s what we know

Sabyasachi, the Indian high-end clothing designer, has recently teamed with premium coffee brand Starbucks on something unusual and innovative. The two businesses have collaborated to offer a limited-edition collection that has piqued our interest.

Without revealing too much about the high-end partnership, it has been reported that the collection will be released on April 12 and will include a selected range of mugs with designs particularly developed by the legendary designer. The designer made the revelation on Instagram, where he posted a video and a photo of himself sipping coffee from a Starbucks mug (the one we have never seen before).

Sabyasachi is no new to such offbeat collaborations; he previously made headlines when he released a limited-edition apparel collection for H&M. Then he produced one for jewels with Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Another collaboration he had was with Christian Louboutin on a line of limited edition shoes, among other things.

Sabyasachi is also the preferred bridal dress designer for all Bollywood actresses. He has clothed practically every actress who got married in the last five years, including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and many more.