Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the stock market on Friday. Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep key rates unchanged supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex climbed 412 points or 0.70% to close at 59,447. NSE Nifty moved 145 points or 0.82% higher to settle at 17,784. Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 0.98% and small-cap rose 0.39%. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,289 shares advanced and 1,094 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Grasim Industries, ITC, SBI Life, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, M&M, Titan, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Adani Ports. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Maruti, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma and HDFC and HDFC Bank.