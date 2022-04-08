Union government releases revenue deficit grant to 14 states

New Delhi: The Union Finance Ministry has released the first installment of revenue deficit grant to 14 states. A total of Rs 7,183 crore has been given to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

‘The department of expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has on Thursday released the first monthly installment of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of ? 7,183.42 crore to 14 states’, said ministry in a statement. The Ministry updated that the grant has been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

15th Finance Commission had recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. This amount will be released in 12 monthly installments. The grant is provided to state government to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the states post-devolution.