21-year-old Indian student shot dead outside subway station in Canada

On Thursday, a 21-year-old student from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was fatally shot at the Sherbourne subway station in Toronto, Canada. According to the reports, Kartik Vasudev was shot numerous times and was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he passes away.

‘We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains’, the Indian Consulate tweeted.

At approximately 5 pm, Toronto police responded to a complaint of a gunshot outside the station on Glen Road. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound.

‘We last spoke to Kartik on Thursday and he told us he was heading to work. He was a student but worked part-time at a Mexican restaurant. For several hours, his phone was switched off. His cousin, who he stayed with, grew worried and informed police. News flashed that a shooting had taken place and it was then she realised Kartik is no more’, reports quoted Kartik’s father Jitesh Vasudeva as saying.

Kartik was a first-year Seneca University student studying global management. In January, he relocated to Canada and shared an apartment with his cousin.