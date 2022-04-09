Canadian government welcomes one million new immigrants; Report

According to the survey, immigrants to Canada give high grades to the settlement assistance they receive after relocating to Canada from another nation. Helping an immigrant connect with their group, enhancing their English or French linguistic competency, preparing them for the Canadian labor market, or supporting them in finding work in Canada are all examples of settlement services offered to newcomers.

Settlement services are crucial in preparing immigrants for success in their new nation, and the value of these services for migrants cannot be emphasized. The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada [IRCC] have issued the Settlement Outcomes Highlights Report, which provides a high-level study and overview of the immigrant experience in Canada.

Official Proclamation

From 2015 to 2019, the Report explores the accomplishments and problems of immigrants to Canada, with an emphasis on their use of the Canadian government’s settlement programs. The great majority of immigrants who used settlement services reported that they were beneficial and suited their needs. Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, revealed his vision for the country’s immigration system. Mendicino began his remarks by emphasizing the importance of immigration to Canada’s future. As a result, it is vital to have a conversation about how many people Canada needs to achieve economic development.

Mendicino feels that this conversation is required due to Canada’s demographic reality. Canadians are living longer lives and not producing enough children to keep the country’s population size steady as an ageing country with a low birth rate. This adds to the pressure on Canada’s economy and budgetary status. This is because fewer employees are being depended on to cover growing government costs like health care, which will become more expensive to deliver as the percentage of older Canadians grows. According to Mendicino, accepting immigrants is a critical component of the answer. Immigration will contribute to over 80% of Canada’s population increase, with predictions estimating that this proportion will approach 100% by the 2030s.

The Express Entry System

Express Entry will remain Canada’s premier program for welcoming newcomers, and it has been a success since its start in January 2015. According to Mendicino, 95 percent of Express Entry newcomers have employment, with around 80 percent working in their industries. Furthermore, programs like the Global Talent Stream and the Atlantic Immigration Pilot have been crucial in boosting the Canadian economy.

The Future Prediction

The IRCC’s Settlement Program sponsors settlement groups outside of Quebec through different grants and contribution agreements to offer services to help newcomers progress on their settlement and integration journeys, ensuring that they may participate more fully in Canadian society.

Despite paying exorbitant tuition, many overseas students were unable to get the required job experience to qualify for permanent residency during the epidemic. The federal government has pledged $827.3 million over five years to assist the department in developing and delivering an enterprise-wide digital platform, with an extra $85 million set aside to help decrease backlogs.